BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a woman who lay down in a central Bakersfield road was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Sunday.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, and neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor.

Police were called at about 7:43 p.m. to the 3000 block of Brundage Lane and found the woman suffering critical injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.