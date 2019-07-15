A woman is in the hospital with major injuries after she was hit by a car Saturday night.
The California Highway Patrol got the vehicle versus pedestrian call just after 9 p.m.
According to CHP, it happened around the intersection of South Union and Adams Street, near Golden West Casino.
There, officers found a woman lying unresponsive on the street.
She was immediately taken to a local hospital after suffering major injuries.
Officials say the driver stayed on scene, and after investigating, it appears that alcohol was not a factor. They noted there is no crosswalk in that area. She was still in critical condition Sunday evening.
Woman hit by car along Union Avenue
