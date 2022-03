This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was hit and killed by a train early this morning, Bakersfield Police Department officials confirmed.

BPD said she was walking along the train tracks on Espee Street between 30th Street and Q Street around 3:55 a.m.. Crews are currently responding to the scene, according to BPD.

Union Pacific Railroad Yard is leading the investigation, BPD.; aid,.