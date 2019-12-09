Woman had just entered apartment when man grabbed her from behind and groped her breast, court records say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New details have been released in the case of an attempted rape that took place last week.

According to a court document, a 50-year-old woman was entering her apartment on Ming Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. on Dec.3 when 25-year-old Byron Willis grabbed her from behind and groped her breast. She attempted to leave the apartment, but Willis allegedly grabbed her.

The document says Willis placed his hands around the woman’s neck, choking her, and attempted to remove her pants. The victim said “stop” multiple times and eventually kicked Willis in the groin, allowing her to escape.

The woman was able to get outside and notify the Bakersfield Police Department, according to the document. Willis allegedly ran out of the apartment and fled the area.

After BPD released a sketch of the suspect, two people contacted the department saying that Willis matched the description. The victim was able to identify Willis in a photo line-up, after which he was located and arrested.

Willis has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted rape and false imprisonment with violence. He is next due in court on Dec. 18.