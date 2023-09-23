BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is missing in the Kern River after deputies responded to a rescue near Sandy Flat Campground, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that they responded to a report of a woman in her 30’s who had slipped into the river and was swept away on Friday at about 11:42 p.m.

According to KCSO, a family member jumped into the river to attempt to rescue the woman, but was unsuccessful and got stranded on rocks in the river. That family member was rescued without further incident and received medical attention on scene, deputies said.

The Kern Valley Search and Rescue Unit and a helicopter from the KCSO Air Unit responded to the scene, but the woman has not been located at this time, according to KCSO. The search is continuing as of Saturday morning.