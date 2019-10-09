Woman found dead Saturday morning behind Tommy’s Liquor leaves lasting impact

People who knew 38-year-old Sara Marie Bustamante say they are in disbelief when they heard she was killed.

In the early parts of Saturday morning a passerby who spoke to KGET.com said he found Bustamante lying near a trash bin behind Tommy’s Liquor.

Initially he was unclear what was wrong with her. It was not until paramedics arrived shortly after when Bustamante was turned over and according to the passerby was bleeding from her right side.

Unfortunately Bustamante would not survive her injuries and died at the scene near the intersection of South Chester Avenue and Wilson Road.

It is believed by members of the community who spoke to KGET.com that whatever caused her death it had to had happened in the alley right behind the liquor store.

A small memorial was made in her honor where she was found. As time went on more and more people who regularly shop at the liquor store opened up to KGET.com about her.

Although she was known to hang around the streets everyone spoke highly of her.

Still in shock those who knew her say she wouldn’t hurt a fly and always minded her own business. Everyone KGET.com spoke to couldn’t imagine someone doing something so evil to her.

One individual expressed that despite her physical body not being here anymore, her spirit will live on.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking help from the community in finding a vehicle linked to Bustamante’s death.

The vehicle is described as a 2011-2016 white Ford Focus, 4-door hatchback.

The family Bustamante started a Facebook page to raise money for a service, which can be found here.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to contact Detective Cason at 326-3868 or BPD at 327-7111.