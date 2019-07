BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The husband of a woman found dead in Oildale Thursday has been arrested on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said.

Nathaniel Robertson, 46, is accused of killing Lidia Robertson, 57, at a residence in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive.

Nathaniel Robertson was located at about 8 a.m. Friday near Riverview Park in Oildale and taken into custody without incident, sheriff’s officials said.