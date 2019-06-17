Woman found dead in Costco parking lot was attacked by 3 dogs, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dogs could be responsible for the death of a woman who was found at a Costco parking lot early Sunday morning.

Bakersfield police were sent out to the 3800 block of Rosedale Highway at around 6 a.m. of a case of a suspicious death.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, who has not been identified, with obvious trauma.

Bakersfield police confirmed three dogs attacked the woman in the early part of Sunday morning.

A pitbull and one mixed breed escaped from a nearby business and a third was a stray.

Directly behind the Costco parking lot are car shops and businesses where neighbors say many homeless people walk by.

A long red fence stretches around part of the parking lot where homeless people managed to cut a big enough hole to pass freely from the Costco lot and the shops directly behind Standard Street and Brian Way.

Business owners said, two of the three dogs had been seen walking around the area in the past and believe that one of the dogs was pregnant.

Many business owners have said they have seen two of the three dogs walking the area recently but never bothered to call animal control because homeless people tend to bring in strays from time to time.

Security footage obtained by KGET, shows two of the three potential dogs involved in the accident at around 10:30 p.m. walking on Standard Street and seen walking back from the lot at 3 a.m.

Animal control officers managed to locate all dogs involved in the accident and will be euthanized.

The exact cause of death has not been identified and will be determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Keith Cason at 661-326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.