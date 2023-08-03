BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was found dead following a house fire in East Bakersfield early Wednesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, Kathleen Anne Stanier, 79, of Bakersfield, was found dead after a fire in the 1000 block of West Point Drive on Aug. 2. A cat was also found dead, fire officials said.

The cause of death is unknown. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, deputies said.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Bakersfield City Fire Department.