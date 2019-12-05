Woman found dead behind Burger King died of drug overdose: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman found dead behind a restaurant on Union Avenue died of an accidental drug overdose, coroner’s officials said Thursday.

Priscilla Jeanette Barrera-Smith, 49, had multiple drugs in her system when she was found dead the afternoon of Nov. 10 on a canal embankment behind a Burger King, according to coroner’s officials.

Two of the drugs the coroner’s office says it found in Barrera-Smith’s system are antidepressants; the third is used to treat anxiety and allergic conditions.

