Woman found dead behind Burger King described as a light for others family says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mother leaves behind a lifetime of joy and lots of laughter with everyone she encountered. Priscilla Barrera-Smith, 49, was found dead Sunday in Eastside Bakersfield. Her family says she could light up a room with her infectious spirit and attitude. Smith’s sister, Crystal Williams, spoke with KGET about the type of person Priscilla was.

“The best way I know how to describe her is a light,” Williams said. “She is a light and she is bright.”

On Sunday police found her body near a canal behind Burger King on 34th Street and Union Avenue.

Barrera-Smith was known around the community as someone who wholeheartedly believed in her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. A close family friend and pastor, Flor Hull spent a lot of time with Barrera-Smith as she walked by her faith.

“She wasn’t attached to things … she loved people,” Hull said.

In her spare time Barrera-Smith volunteered in whatever she could to help those less fortunate. According to her family she is known as “Mrs. Santa Clause” for delivering toys to kids on a motorcycle in Oildale.

“On Christmas Day the toys that we had we would give her half of them and [she] would ride around Oildale … and all the kids would come out,” Hull said.

Although life was not always fair to Barrera-Smith she always thought of others before herself. At just 49, Barrera-Smith leaves behind nothing but joy-filled memories with her loved ones. Despite not knowing what exactly led to her death, Barrera-Smith’s family can hold on to some peace knowing she is finally with Jesus Christ.

“She had so much good and so much love to share and so much compassion that she is going to live on,” Williams said.

If you have any information regarding what led to Priscilla’s death you are urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.