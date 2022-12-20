BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17.

The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release.

She remains unidentified and is described as having a light complexion and dark brown hair, according to CHP. She wore a nose ring and her age is estimated to be between 20 to 40.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 661-396-6600 or the CHP Anonymous Tip Line at 661-396-6660.