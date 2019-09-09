Woman fatally stabbed in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly stabbing Monday that police say appears to be the result of a family dispute.

Officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to a residence in the 1400 block of Green Street where they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. She was airlifted to Kern Medical, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the suspect without incident inside the residence, and the weapon used in the stabbing has been recovered.

Police spokesman Key Budge said he did not have the suspect’s name. The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the woman.