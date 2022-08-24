BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Locked in cages, fed coins and insulin-laced milk, that’s how Annie Schreiber, the woman who allegedly ran an unlicensed pet boarding business where dozens of animals faced negligence’s, described her childhood in a 2019 episode of ‘Dr.Phil.’

“Everything I know I learned through court documents,” Schreiber said in the clip. “Shauna would put insulin in milk and feed that to me.”

In that episode, a younger Annie Shrieber sought answers from her mother who suffered from Munchausen Syndrome, a disorder where someone pretends to be sick so someone can care for them.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales, PhD. has worked with several cases of animal hoarding in past television shows with Animal Planet.

“This case is clear that there was a problem,” Dr. Gonzales said. “These children were used for the mom’s needs of being in this role and getting them sick and getting a secondary gain.”

Dr. Gonzales believes the trauma that Annie Schreiber faced in her childhood could be the reason for the out-of-control animal hoarding.

“They look up to the animals for this need and it can be very destructive,” said Dr. Gonzales.

Dr. Gonzales says that animal hoarding has yet to be declared a mental health disorder. Once this happens, he believes people who suffer from this can obtain the proper care they need and he remains hopeful that tragedies like the one here can be prevented.

“Once you get the funds the grants for this we can really help the animals,” Dr. Gonzales said. “Animal hoarders lack the insight for the standard of care for their animals.”

Police and Animal Control officers searched three properties on Aug. 11 connected to Schreiber and found 11 dead dogs, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers also found three cats and 29 dogs suffering from neglect.

Schreiber’s attorney, Jared Thompson of Humphrey & Thompson, said he will file a motion for a bail review, noting it’s rare for a judge to stack counts when setting bail.

Thompson said Schreiber denies the accusations.

Prosecutor Andrea Kohler declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Several of the animals were microchipped and most of the owners have been located, police said.

Anyone who has had pets in the care of Schreiber is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.