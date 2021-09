BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An RV burst into flames Tuesday along Highway 178.

Small explosions could be heard coming from the RV that become engulfed in flames just before 8 p.m. on Highway 178 near Comanche Drive.

Bakersfield Fire says the driver just filled the RV with gas when she noticed something burning.

She was able to pull the RV to the side of the road and was able to get out of the RV unharmed.