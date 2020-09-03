Woman drowns in pool in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman drowned in a pool in Northwest Bakersfield this week, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Wilson, 63, was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. on Dean Avenue, near Fruitvale Junior High School. KCSO said she was taken to Mercy Hospital Southwest, where she died on Wednesday.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.