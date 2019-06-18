Woman drives through stop sign and collides with semi truck

Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Highway 43.

According to CHP, a semi truck was driving southbound through the intersection when a Toyota Corolla failed to stop at a designated stop sign and collided with the semi truck.

According witnesses, the semi truck driver, a 29-year-old Bakersfield man, did safely stop at the intersection prior to the collision.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 53-year-old San Bruno woman, was extracted by the Kern County Fire Department and transported to Kern Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear factors involved in the crash.