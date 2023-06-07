BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman was killed in a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning just south of Bakersfield.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened after a car driving southbound on Gosford Road, near the Kaiser Permanente Sports Complex, overturned and crashed into a brick wall just before 4 a.m.

A 17 News Photographer spoke with a CHP Sergeant at the crash site who confirmed the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.