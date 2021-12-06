Woman dies in rollover crash Monday on Alfred Harrell Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died in a rollover crash Monday on Alfred Harrell Highway, police said.

The woman, whose named has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:57 a.m. crash in the 12200 block of Alfred Harrell Highway, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. The vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned.

It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were involved, police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.