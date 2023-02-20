BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after a highspeed rollover crash early Monday morning on northbound Highway 99 and State Route 166.

California Highway Patrol responded to the solo-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers said a woman driving a 2003 Nissan Sentra on Northbound Highway 99, north of State Route 166, was speeding when she made an unsafe right turn and drove off the roadway. The Nissan overturned and came to rest on its roof on the right shoulder of the highway.

The woman sustained major injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, CHP said.

A 38-year-old passenger was also unrestrained and suffered minor injuries. The man was transported to Kern Medical for treatment, according to CHP.

Officials are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The identity of the driver will be released at a later time.