BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

With further investigation, the officers discovered the woman was walking in the roadway in the eastbound traffic lanes, according to the department.

The department said neither speed or intoxication were factors.