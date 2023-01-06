BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said.

The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name will be released by coroner’s officials.

Speed does not appear to be a factor, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.