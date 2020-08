OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed after crashing into a light pole this morning in Oildale.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman struck a pole with her vehicle in the area of Olive Drive and Roberts Lane at around 6:48 a.m. The department said when officers arrived, they found the woman unconscious and pinned inside the vehicle.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene, according to CHP.

