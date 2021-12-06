Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in central Bakersfield on Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The crash happened at about 6:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of Union Avenue and 20th Street, near the Salvation Army thrift store. BPD said a preliminary investigation found the woman was in the roadway and did not use a crosswalk when she was hit. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene. He is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

BPD said drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.