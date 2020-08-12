Woman dies after being struck by vehicle last weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died from her injuries on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle last weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to South Real Road near Wilson Road after getting a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the area.

When they arrived, the officers found the woman, who had suffered major injuries, and had her taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, BPD said the woman succumbed to her injuries. This is the 22nd fatal collision the city has had this year, according to the department.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, BPD said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.