BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided on Ming Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Ming Avene around 11:28 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

At the scene, officers found a woman motorcyclist down in the roadway with major injuries, according to BPD.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police say.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Ming Avenue when the driver of the SUV made a left turn from eastbound Ming Avenue, and the collision happened.

Speed and intoxication do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The identity of the woman will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Westbound Ming Avenue from New Stine Road to Westholme Boulevard will be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.