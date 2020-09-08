Woman believed to have died from medical emergency before her vehicle crashed into speed limit sign in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is believed to have died from a medical condition before her vehicle crashed into a speed limit sign on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:32 p.m., officers were sent out to the area of Harrison Street south of Cedar Street in Taft after receiving a report of a solo vehicle collision in the area.

When officers arrived, they determined that a 45-year-old woman from Reno, Nevada was traveling southbound on Harrison Street in her 2011 Nissan Titan when her vehicle came to a complete stop about 40 feet north of the Cedar Street intersection.

The CHP said her vehicle remained stopped for around 17 seconds before it began to slowly roll through the intersection and struck the speed limit sign around 265 feet south of the intersection. The department said the vehicle was traveling no more than five miles per hour when it hit the sign.

The driver was taken out of her vehicle by witnesses and life-saving measures were performed for around 23 minutes, according to the department.

While originally classified as a fatality, the department said it is believed she died before the crash and that it will likely be reclassified as a non-injury collision. The Kern County Coroner is still working to make an official determination on the cause of death.