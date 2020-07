BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local woman whose wish to receive 100 birthday cards — one for each year of her life — came true.

Cards came flooding in for Margaret Ruth Henry who turned 100 years old last week on July 17.

Henry’s daugther tells 17 News she not only got the 100 birthday cards but 390 in all.

Margaret says her longeivity is to living a good, clean life and being kind to people.

You can still her a card, by mailing it to 350 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312.