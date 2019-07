LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in a crash northeast of Lamont Monday morning.

The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. at South Edison and East Panama roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A woman traveling south on Edison ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, officers said. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and both she and the two occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

Her name had not been released.