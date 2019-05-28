Woman arrested on murder charge on same street where homicide occurred Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder on the same street where a man was found shot dead Sunday.

Kern County sheriff's officials could not be reached Monday to confirm whether the arrest of Veronica Perez was connected to the shooting of a man on Tony Street, between Dorothy and John streets in east Bakersfield.

Perez was arrested on Tony Street, according to the sheriff's arrest log, and booked Sunday evening on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy. She's held without bail and due in court Wednesday.

The man's name has not yet been released by coroner's officials.