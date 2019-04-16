Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in Delano stabbing

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- A woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after police said she stabbed another woman who was leaving a quinceanera earlier this month.

Police said Yolie S. Esquivel, 26, stabbed the other woman April 6, but officers were unable to locate her for several days. Her attorney, unidentfied in a Delano Police Department release, arranged for her to be taken into custody at his office.

Esquivel does not know the other woman, police said, and the motive for the alleged attack is unclear.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Larcellus Scott at 720-2245 or the Tipline at 721-3369. Callers can remain anonymous.