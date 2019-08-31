Woman arrested for attempted murder, arson in connection to Ridgecrest house fire

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police arrested a woman, accused of arson and attempted murder in connection to a fire that injured at least one person Friday afternoon.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Andrea Doss in connection to the fire at a home in the 100 block of West Wilson Avenue in Ridgecrest.

Andrea Doss / Photo: Ridgecrest Police Department

The department said officers saw smoke coming from the home at around 2 p.m. and heard screams from a man inside asking for help.

Two good Samaritans helped officers get the man in a wheelchair out of the home. Kern County and China Lake Naval Air Weapons station firefighters helped put out the flames and stopped them from spreading to a nearby motel. The home and an outbuilding were destroyed.

The High Desert News reported the man was taken to a local hospital with burns. His condition was not immediately known.

The Ridegcrest Police Department did not say why Doss was considered a suspect or her connection, if any, to the victim.

Doss was eventually booked into the Central Receiving Facility on one count of attempted murder and one count of arson.

Doss is being held on $550,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4, according to a Kern County inmate database.