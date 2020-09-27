Woman arrested for assaulting an officer during second night of Breonna Taylor protests in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a woman was arrested after allegedly striking an officer with a baseball bat during a downtown protest Saturday night.

The department said the woman was arrested after she seen vandalizing a wall of police headquarters during a second night of protests in reaction to the Breonna Taylor case. Police say the woman tried to get away from officers while armed a baseball bat and swung at an officer.

The woman was taken into custody using “minor force” and was not injured, according to police. The officer received first aid treatment, officials said.

17 News cameras rolled on the arrest. Officers were seen chasing after the woman and as they caught up to her, she could be seen attempting to take a swing with the bat to the officer that tackled her.

According to police, the woman was also carrying a set of brass knuckles, a hammer, a switchblade knife and spray paint.

The unidentified woman was booked into the Kern County Jail for aggravated assault on an officer, vandalism and other weapons charges.

On Saturday, protesters were met by counter protesters on Truxtun Avenue in front of police headquarters. Apart from the one arrest, the protests remained largely peaceful with the two competing groups kept apart from another. Groups could be seen and heard chanting and at times shouting at one another.