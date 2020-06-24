Woman arrested after indicted by federal jury for bank fraud in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested today after a federal grand jury brought a five-count indictment against her earlier this year for bank fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on March 12, the jury indicted 42-year-old Alena Nicole George, who is an assistant manager of a Fresno-area retail store, on charges of bank fraud and the use of unauthorized credit cards.

According to court documents, George obtained the personal information of individuals with names similar to her own name and obtained credit cards in those individuals’ names. For one such credit card, George made at least $100,000 in fraudulent purchases and cash advances.

If convicted, George faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud. She also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the unauthorized use of credit cards, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.