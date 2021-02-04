Woman arrested after allegedly forcing driver to lose control, crash into fire hydrant and tree in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a woman has been arrested following a collision where she allegedly pulled the steering wheel, forcing the driver to lose control and crash into a fire hydrant and tree.

The crash happened at the corner of Stine Road and Pine Castle Avenue at around 9 p.m., the department said.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Chance Koerner said the woman was a passenger in the SUV and got into an argument with the driver. Koerner said their preliminary investigation shows the woman allegedly pulled the steering wheel as they were traveling northbound on Stine Road forcing the driver to lose control of the SUV and crash.

The crash sheared a fire hydrant sending water shooting into the air and the SUV then came to rest at a tree nearby. Koerner said the crash also caused a small fire underneath the hood of the car but neighbors put out the fire with garden hoses.

The driver and the woman suffered minor to moderate injuries from the collision, Koerner said.