Woman and her dog escape flames coming from burning structure in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department said a woman and her dog were able to escape from her home after it was ignited by a neighboring structure.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of North Street at around 2 p.m. for a two-alarm fire.

No one was inside the burning structure when the fire began, but the woman in the neighboring home smelled smoke, saw the flames and got out in time. The fire spread to the woman’s home and caused some damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.