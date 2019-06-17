Woman accused of drowning daughter’s newborn ordered held for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of drowning her daughter’s newborn boy whose body was found buried in the family’s backyard has been ordered held for trial on charges including first-degree murder.

Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer found there was enough evidence presented at Beant Dhillon’s preliminary hearing Monday morning to have her bound over for trial. She remains held without bail.

Police testified Dhillon admitted to killing the baby out of the shame a pregnancy by her then-15-year-old daughter would bring to the family in the Sikh community.

In questioning police investigators, Dhillon’s attorney, David A. Torres, tried to establish people other than Dhillon could have entered the bathroom where the daughter gave birth. The girl’s parents, a brother, two cousins and grandparents lived in the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house in southwest Bakersfield.

Dhillon, 43, is next due in court June 27, where a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

Sitting hunched forward and listening to a Punjabi court interpreter, Dhillon wiped at her eyes with a tissue and bowed her head as a police investigator described how she told him she discovered her daughter had given birth Nov. 18 in a bathroom at house in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue.

In the last of three scenarios she laid out for police, Dhillon said she was in her bedroom when she heard a baby crying and went to investigate, testified Bakersfield police Sgt. Eric Littlefield, the lead investigator in the case. She knocked on an upstairs bathroom door and received no answer. She tried the door and found it locked.

Peering through a crack under the door, Dhillon said she saw her daughter’s legs surrounded by blood, Littlefield testified. She retrieved a key, opened the door and entered the bathroom.

Her daughter, too exhausted to get up, opened a cabinet under the sink where she’d placed the baby wrapped in a shawl, according to Littlefield’s testimony. Dhillon told him she didn’t know her daughter was pregnant until seeing the baby.

Dhillon said she took the baby and placed him face down in several inches of water in the bathtub, Littlefied said. She kept him there a few minutes, until he stopped moving.

The baby was then taken and buried in the backyard by Dhillon and 23-year-old Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, nephew, according to police testimony and court documents. They dug a hole and placed the newborn in it along with salt.

Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh, told their daughter, who passed out in the bathroom and didn’t see what happened to her child, that the baby had been taken for adoption, according to police testimony and court documents.

They told their daughter not to mention the pregnancy to anyone because they could get in trouble for not taking her to see a doctor.

“The reason (Dhillon) didn’t tell anyone about the birth was the reaction of the Sikh community to the pregnancy,” Littlefield said.

The baby’s death came to light Feb. 26 after police were called to the daughter’s school and she told an officer her father had threatened to kill her, according to police testimony.

She talked about the pregnancy, and further investigation – including Dhillon’s comments – led to police finding the baby’s decomposed body buried in the backyard.

Singh, 48, hanged himself in March after posting bond and being released from custody on charges of accessory to murder and willful cruelty to a child.

Mann, who was in the country illegally, removed a GPS monitoring device the day after police dug up the body. He remains at large.