LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — An 89-year-old woman and 90-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Lost Hills have been identified.

Jeanne Elizabeth Recknagel and Frederick Maxwell Recknagel of Forestville died in the 4:51 p.m. crash Sunday on southbound I-5 south of the County Road overpass, according to the coroner’s office.

Jeanne Recknagel drove a vehicle that collided with several other vehicles, the release said. An autopsy has been scheduled.