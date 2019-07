DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 78-year-old woman died Sunday after being hit by a bus.

Gabina Lagroma of Delano was walking at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Glenwood Street when she was hit at 3:42 p.m., according to coroner’s officials.

She was taken to Kern Medical, where she was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

Delano police are investigating.