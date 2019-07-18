Woman, 71, killed in California City crash

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old woman died in a crash Wednesday.

Dorothy Jean Boyd was driving a Toyota Camry on California City Boulevard when hit by an SUV near Yerba Boulevard, according to police and coroner’s reports.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:30 p.m. crash. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Speed or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call California City Police at 760-373-8606.