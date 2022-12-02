The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 on Nov. 27.

Tracy McPherson, 50, of Bakersfield was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Highway 58 just west of Oswell Street, according to officials.

Gilberto L. Gallegos, 31, was arrested for possible DUI involvement, according to the California Highway Patrol. Gallegos is not in custody and there have been no charges against him.

McPherson was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.