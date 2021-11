BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old woman died in a crash Monday on Taft Highway, according to coroner’s officials.

Charlie Daisy Serna, of Bakersfield, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at 7:41 a.m. on Taft Highway at Buena Vista Road, according to a coroner’s news release. She was declared dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said another person suffered serious injuries.