BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding an 18-year-old woman who went missing in March of last year.

Destiny Yelland is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 102 pounds, with tattoos of a cross on her left hand and “Marie” on her chest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.