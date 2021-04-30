‘Wolf of L Street’: Mural in Downtown Bakersfield honors of life of young wrestler, artist who died last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new mural in Downtown Bakersfield honors the life of Peter Gonzalez — a young wrestler and artist who died last year.

The Peter Gonzalez Memorial Fund was started to raise funds to support a mural installation. The mural located at 20th and L streets is known as the “Wolf of L Street.”

Artist Hannah Webb created the mural as a reimagination of Gonzalez’s own artwork.

“Peter was also a geometric artist, and was actually quite talented,” Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales said. “The family wanted to find an artist who would honor his work and wanted the wolf because they felt like it closely symbolized his personality.”

Gonzales says the family in partnership with the City of Bakersfield is thrilled to dedicate the art installation to Peter to keep his legacy alive.