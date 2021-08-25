Wofford Heights residents face threat of fire, forced to flee their homes

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — Wofford Heights resident Dan Damico describes the moment he knew he had to get out of his home Tuesday.

“The fire came in like a freight train,” he said. Damico was sitting in his house when the French Fire took him by surprise. “The windows started rattling and the house started shaking.”

“I had about five minutes to get outta there.” Damico and his dog made it out. But others had to leave pets and belongings behind.

Residents lined up along Highway 155 Wednesday, waiting to get back in to gather personal items and to see if their homes were still standing. But they were told it wasn’t safe.

“We can’t get to get them and this is all we have until we know how our house is, said Vicky, who has lived in the Oak Knolls area for the past 35 years and raised her children there. “If it gets worse again like yesterday, what are we gonna come home to?” she questions.

And she’s not alone. That’s the concern on so many people’s minds. Because while many gratefully received news today that their homes were still standing, they know that may not be the case tomorrow. “This is where my wife and I came to spend the rest of our life and so we’re trying to hold on,” said Chris Christensen.

Residents holding onto hope, and firefighters not giving up. “I appreciate everything they do. God bless them,” praised Christensen.