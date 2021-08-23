Wofford Heights Post Office closed due to French Fire

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — The Wofford Heights Post Office is closed temporarily due to the ongoing French Fire, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Residents can pick up their mail at the Lake Isabella Post Office, located at 6441 Lake Isabella Blvd. They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The USPS reminds customers to bring a photo ID to pick up mail and packages.

The U.S. Postal Service did not say when they expect the post office to reopen.

