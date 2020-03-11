Wizards and Witches Beer Festival takes place set for April in Bakersfield

A beer festival is hoping to lure wizards and witches from across the Golden Empire.

Tickets are now available for the Wizards and Witches Beer Festival set to take place April 17 at Elements in Bakersfield.

Organizers say they’ll be turning the venue into a “wizarding verse of wonders” filled with magic and debauchery.

Twenty beers will be available with food vendors, and music from the Slyther Sisters and DJ DumbelD.

The festival is from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Elements located at 3401 Chester Ave.

Tickets are available for $35 at this link.