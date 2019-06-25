Witty, acerbic chef Anthony Bourdain remembered on ‘Bourdain Day’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anthony Bourdain was a television natural.

His biting remarks, quick wit and deep knowledge of far-flung locations many had never heard of made the chef and author the perfect travel guide in a generation where planning your vacation based on local cuisine rather than landmarks became fashionable.

Bourdain made it fashionable.

Perhaps no one else in modern times has inspired so many to go outside their comfort zone, whether it be trying a new dish or booking a ticket to a remote destination. His name alone brought up thoughts of new adventures, thrilling experiences and personal growth.

And Tuesday, on Bourdain’s birthday – and about a year after his death at 61 – chefs and fans both locally and worldwide are celebrating the impact he made in not just increasing knowledge of food from around the globe, but of different cultures as well.

Bourdain’s travels took him from Uzbekistan to Brazil, Singapore to Saudia Arabia.

And to Bakersfield, too.

In 2010, Bourdain spoke before a sold-out audience at the Fox Theater to promote his book “Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food.”

It had been 10 years since Bourdain shot to fame with his 2000 restaurant tell-all “Kitchen Confidental: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” He wasn’t quite as acerbic as he’d come across back then, and he acknowledged life had been very good to him in the intervening decade.

Beer in hand – rarely was Bourdain without a drink, either on his shows or during speaking engagements – he told the crowd about softening his stance toward celebrity chefs like Emeril Lagasse, who he said he had since met and come to realize was an excellent cook.

He spoke about becoming a father, and giving up vices like smoking. He talked about the drastic lifestyle change he’d experienced in going from a chef without health insurance scraping to get by to having the wherewithal to travel anywhere and do just about anything he wanted.

That’s not to say Bourdain had lost his edge. Many of his remarks that evening aren’t fit to be published here, and he had the crowd simultaneously laughing and gasping with some of his more graphic asides and descriptions.

One audience member asked him about the time he ate a warthog anus in Namibia. “How did it taste,” asked the clearly inebriated man.

I’ll leave Bourdain’s response to your imagination.

He was funny, shocking and informative, blessed with an electric personality and the ability to keep an audience hooked on his every word. If he had taken the crowd up on its offer to go out for a Basque meal that night, I certainly would have joined in. (He declined, with seemingly sincere regret, as he had an early flight the next morning as part of the book tour.)

I met Bourdain backstage, where he was signing autographs. Feeling somewhat starstruck, I told him I enjoyed Oki Dog, the Los Angeles establishment best known for its burrito containing two hot dogs, chili, pickles, mustard and cheese.

Bourdain had previously talked about how he loathed the place and its namesake burrito. His response to me was appropriately profane. I loved it.

Like many, I was saddened to hear of Bourdain’s death by suicide last year. I wondered why someone who seemingly had it all, who saw the world and experienced its pleasures, would want to leave it early.

Only Bourdain could answer that question.

But if his life inspired people to explore new experiences, maybe his death will serve as a reminder that many people suffer in silence, that some are in pain and either don’t know how or are afraid to reach out for help.

Talking about suicide prevention may not be the happiest way to remember the chef on “Bourdain Day”; it may, however, be the most important one.

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Sonder in northwest Bakersfield is holding an “Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner Experience” beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.