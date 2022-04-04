DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The tragedy in Sacramento late Saturday night that killed six has had far reaching effects. Far reaching, in fact, all the way to Delano where a local woman walked through the carnage.

Kindra Geivet and her husband Miguel Gomez had taken their son and his friend to Sacramento for a Saturday night concert at the Golden 1 Center, an indoor arena, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, a few blocks from the state Capitol.

After the show, they tucked the boys away in their hotel room and went out onto K Street, where things were still lively. It was just before 2 a.m. and bars were turning patrons out onto the sidewalk.

Then Kindra made one of life’s random, mundane decisions upon which fate turns – for good and sometimes not for good.

“They have a lot of street vendors out there and we were gonna go ahead and find a street vendor and grab some hot dogs.,” she said. “(Miguel) tried to go right (toward the hotel) and I’m like, ‘No, we came here for the hot dogs, so let’s go grab our hot dogs.’ That’s when we went left and went to the hot dog stand. And it couldn’t have been two minutes after I left the hot dog stand that all of that rang out.”

Had Kindra and husband Miguel skipped the street dog they figured they would have been at precisely the wrong spot when the gunfire erupted.

Kindra tossed aside her hot dog and shot video in the moments after the initial bursts of gunfire. At one point her video stops abruptly as another shot rings out.

“There were multiple bodies on the floor, some that were dead on the scene, some people that were passing out as we were walking through,” she said. “There was still gunfire so we were kind of dipping and diving trying to get back to our hotel. In the alleys there were people screaming for help. You want to stop and help but you still hear gunfire, and I have kids.”

She says she saw things she hopes never to see again, including a young woman she guessed to be about 18 who was bleeding out through an open chest wound.

“She was just young — and deceased,” Kindra said of the woman, who was actually 21. “And there was nothing that I could do to help her. I wanted to start chest compressions but she had an open gunshot wound and she was already bleeding out so there was nothing I could do to help her. I think that stays with me the most especially because she was so young.”

Kindra couldn’t sleep. She figures she was up till 8 a.m., spending much of that time watching the police investigation unfold on the street below her hotel room window. Those images will stay with her.

“I’m still having a hard time processing it and … sleeping,” she said. “I feel like when I close my eyes I kinda just see all of that.”

More evidence that tragedy can strike anyone – anywhere, any time – as victims or as perhaps just as witnesses.