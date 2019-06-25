Witnesses: man shot during birthday party

Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Bakersfield after shots were heard at a birthday party early Tuesday morning.

Bakersfield Police received a call that five to seven shots were fired just after midnight in the 1700 block of Canter Way.

According to witnesses, shots were fired while a family birthday party was happening in front of a home. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.